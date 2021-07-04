Loki: Director Kate Herron Addresses References To Vampires! Sends Us To Kevin Feige!

The last few episodes of Loki have really caught everyone by surprise! They even included some references that Marvel fans were not expecting at all, but were certainly glad to see! I’m talking about the references to vampires of course! Now director Kate Herron addresses the references to vampires! Except, she didn’t. Not really!

This is just to cover all our bases, but if you’re not caught up on Loki you may want to leave! We’re going to freely talk about whatever we want, so spoilers may happen. We’d hate to ruin anything for you, so this is a fair warning!

So, like I said above the last few episodes have been insane! We’ve seen everything you can think of! From the death of Mobius to the apparent deletion of Loki himself. Truths were revealed about the TVA and the timekeepers were cyborgs! What the hell is going on!?

One of the biggest moments was when Loki woke up with several other Loki variants. Tom Hiddleston came face to face with classic Golden Age Loki, kid Loki, and one more Loki, too! Can never have too many Loki’s!

Despite all these events, fans are stuck on the vampire reference! Could it be referring to Blade? Or maybe even to Morbius! Either one would be awesome, but Morbius moving over to the MCU would be huge!

Kate Herron recently spoke with CinemaBlend, and of course, they asked about it. We would have too, given the chance! All Herron had to say, though was “I would say you’d have to ask Kevin Feige… That’s something with Marvel for sure.”. So all she did was send us to Feige, who obviously won’t tell us anything!

Still, odds are that this has something to do with Blade. We should also remember that just because vampires were mentioned doesn’t mean it is super important! We’ll know more when the Blade film eventually releases! What did you think of the references to vampires? Let us know in the comments!

Other Marvel Stories To Check Out!