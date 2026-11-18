A new Entertainment Weekly interview adds performance details to Disney’s November 25 animated adventure, following the earlier cast announcements.

Walton Goggins discusses voicing Hexed’s magical cat Beef Roger Crummchuk in Nick Romano’s new Entertainment Weekly interview, published November 18. He describes recording in Madrid and approaching Beef as a mentor. This adds performance detail to an announced role. [1]

Disney’s August 14 D23 account records the earlier casting reveal. Jared Bush and Hailee Steinfeld welcomed Goggins to the stage, and an exclusive piece featuring Beef was shown in the room. Jodie Foster subsequently appeared as Disney announced her role as Queen Celeste. That history establishes the difference between learning who plays a character and learning how the actor approached the assignment. The November interview belongs to the latter stage of the film’s public introduction. [8]

Disney’s official film page supplies the broader setup. Hailee Steinfeld voices Billie Doe, a teenager whose newly discovered magical abilities carry her from suburbia into the witch realm of Hexe. Rashida Jones voices her cautious mother, Alice, who joins the journey. Beef forms an uneasy alliance with the two leads. Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, described by the studio as determined to preserve her power over the realm. The page lists the film as PG and confirms November 25, 2026, as its theatrical release date. [2]

Those character descriptions establish several kinds of pressure around Billie. Alice brings parental concern, Beef brings another source of guidance and Celeste represents power within the unfamiliar world. FanFest’s analysis is that a mentor can do more than explain the rules of a fantasy setting. A useful mentor also has to respond to a young character’s choices, sometimes providing help and sometimes exposing the limits of his own understanding. Goggins’ account makes that dramatic responsibility a more interesting point of entry than the novelty of the character’s extra eye alone.

Disney had already explained the film’s emotional foundation in an October 12 production feature, Inside Disney’s Hexed, a Mother-Daughter Adventure in a World of Witches. The studio describes a development process that increasingly centered Billie and Alice’s ability to understand one another. Bush discussed the need for the relationship to feel emotionally convincing, while writer Dana Ledoux Miller described balancing humor and feeling. Directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand also discussed the challenge of telling Billie’s story while drawing on their experience as parents. [3]

That background matters when placing Beef within the film’s ensemble. A colorful supporting character can provide comedy and orientation, but the studio’s stated dramatic center remains the two leads. The October feature describes Billie’s perspective as a deliberate choice in development. It gives viewers a way to understand why an adult guide might be important without assuming he replaces Alice in the story. The new Goggins interview and the older filmmaker account address different parts of the same production problem: how to make an imagined world feel emotionally understandable. [3]

The production credits also distinguish that work from a single performer’s contribution. Hexed is directed by Hand and Veerasunthorn, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino. Bush and Ledoux Miller wrote the screenplay, and Kris Bowers composed the original score. Disney’s November 12 world-premiere release lists those filmmakers alongside participating voice cast at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre. The premiere was a publicity event ahead of the public opening; it should not be confused with the date the film begins its regular theatrical release. [4]

Earlier presentations trace the film’s route to that opening. Disney’s Annecy 2026 account records Hand and Veerasunthorn presenting the first public selection of scenes from Hexed during the animation festival. That appearance belongs to the film’s summer promotional history, not this week’s interview. It indicates that audiences and industry attendees have been receiving different kinds of material over time: selected scenes, casting information, fuller story context and now an actor’s account of shaping a specific role. Each adds a different piece to the public picture. [5]

The design work had a separate platform at Lightbox Expo in Pasadena. Disney Animation’s event listing identifies an October 24 session with production designer Lorelay Bové and character art director Bill Schwab about the collaboration behind Hexed’s characters. The same event program listed an animation-performance session with Renato dos Anjos on October 25. These are records of scheduled sessions, not a transcript or a claim that FanFest attended. They show the studio presenting character design and performance as distinct, connected areas of its craft. [6] The Hexed design session was listed for 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. in Ballroom F, giving that presentation a specific place within the convention program. [6]

A voice role reaches audiences through that combination of disciplines. The sound of a line, the shape of a face, the timing of a gesture and the space around a character all contribute to the impression on screen. It would be too narrow to assign the whole result to a celebrity voice, and equally narrow to ignore the performance because the character is drawn or modeled. Goggins’ explanation is useful because it describes an acting problem with a recognizable purpose: making an improbable creature behave like someone responsible for helping another person.

Disney’s theatrical program includes another piece of animation history. Its November 13 production feature on Lilo & Scratch identifies the short as a companion to Hexed and describes the returning talent and a new animation pipeline. Fawn Veerasunthorn and Malcon Pierce direct the short, with Chris Sanders voicing Stitch and Maia Kealoha voicing Lilo. That is a separate production with its own visual approach. The pairing makes the theatrical visit an opportunity to see two different animated assignments, rather than evidence that the feature and short use identical methods. [7]

The next public milestone is the November 25 theatrical opening. By then, the film will have been introduced through festival scenes, a fan-event casting reveal, production features and performer interviews. Each format answers a different question about what audiences are being invited to see. The film itself must finally bring those pieces together, allowing the voices, designs, score and story to operate as a whole. The confirmed information offers a useful starting point: an original witch-realm adventure with a mother and daughter at its center and a highly unusual guide at their side. [2][5][8]

Sources and reporting credits

[1] Hexed star Walton Goggins shares what convinced him to join Disney: ‘It wouldn’t have been on my bucket list’ (exclusive) — Nick Romano, Entertainment Weekly. November 18, 2026, 10 a.m. ET.

[2] Hexed — Disney Movies. Undated current film page; accessed November 18, 2026.

[3] Inside ‘Disney’s Hexed,’ a Mother-Daughter Adventure in a World of Witches — The Walt Disney Company. October 12, 2026.

[4] Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster and More Celebrate the Magic of ‘Disney’s Hexed’ at the World Premiere in Los Angeles — The Walt Disney Company / Business Wire. November 12, 2026.

[5] The Walt Disney Company Showcases the Strength of its Animated Storytelling at Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 — The Walt Disney Company. June 2026 event coverage; exact publication day not established; accessed November 18, 2026.

[6] Lightbox Expo 2026 — Walt Disney Animation Studios. October 23–25, 2026 event; undated listing; accessed November 18, 2026.

[7] Inside the Making of ‘Lilo & Scratch,’ from Returning Talent to a New Animation Pipeline — The Walt Disney Company. November 13, 2026.

[8] Disney Sets the Stage for What’s Next in Entertainment at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event — The Walt Disney Company. August 14, 2026.