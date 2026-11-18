A new trailer puts the spotlight on Ladybug’s next challenges ahead of the November 20 television launch and November 21 streaming arrival.

Ladybug and Cat Noir are approaching their next United States television debut with a new season-seven trailer in circulation. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir reaches Disney Channel on Friday, November 20, followed by Disney+ on Saturday, November 21. The immediate news is the latest promotional look ahead of that arrival, rather than a newly commissioned season: the international release plan was already circulating in October. Nick Valdez covered the trailer for ComicBook.com on November 18, bringing renewed attention to the animated series’ next chapter. [1]

The dates have practical consequences for households choosing between a television premiere and streaming. Disney’s November programming calendar places the Disney+ season premiere on November 21. That makes the following day the relevant streaming date for US readers using that calendar, even when a short search-result summary compresses the television and streaming launches together. The calendar labels a season premiere; it should not be read as a promise that every episode of the season will become available at once. [2]

The wider rollout is already underway. An October 27 report reproduced on Parrot Analytics’ site describes a 26-episode season opening on Brazil’s Globo on October 30, followed by France’s TF1 on November 1 and Disney Channel across Europe, the Middle East and Africa on November 14. The US and Latin American Disney Channel launch follows on November 20. The report identifies Disney Kids & Family, Globosat, KidsMe and TF1 as collaborators on the production. Those earlier international dates explain why viewers in different countries may already be discussing episodes that have not reached the same outlet in America. [3]

That sequence is worth separating from the trailer’s dramatic promises. ComicBook.com describes the preview as introducing new powers, transformations, heroes and threats, with Marinette facing a more complicated responsibility as Ladybug. These are promotional signposts, rather than an independently reviewed account of the whole season. The useful confirmed distinction is that the familiar Parisian superhero setting is continuing while the publicity points toward an expanding world. Nothing in the release information establishes the outcome of the season’s central conflict. [1]

For a long-running animated adventure, continuity can provide both an advantage and a challenge. Returning viewers bring a working knowledge of characters and their abilities, allowing a story to move quickly. A newcomer needs enough orientation to understand what a transformation changes and what responsibility accompanies it. FanFest’s analysis is that a trailer can show the scale of a new threat without resolving that storytelling problem. The episodes themselves will determine whether the season balances familiar mythology with a clear point of entry for someone watching for the first time.

The franchise’s expansion also has a separate live-action branch. An October 13 industry release carried by Licensing International announced that Mediawan companies See-Saw Films and Miraculous Corp would co-develop and co-produce the first live-action television adaptation. Emme Hoy is adapting the series, with worldwide sales handled by Mediawan Rights. That project and the animated seventh season are different productions. The announcement does not give the live-action show a premiere date, and the upcoming Disney dates belong to the animation. [4]

The distinction matters because a recognizable brand can make separate projects look like installments on one uninterrupted schedule. A development agreement identifies a creative undertaking; it does not mean production is complete or that a streaming service has placed a finished season on its calendar. Readers following the live-action version can look for a later, specific announcement about casting, distribution or release. For this week, the concrete viewing information remains the Disney Channel and Disney+ arrival of the animated series. [4][2]

There is another dated expansion to keep in perspective. Jazwares’ announcement of its global master toy partnership with Miraculous Corp describes a first product line intended for spring 2027. Its release also places Miraculous: Stellar Force in the company’s future content plans. The toy timetable is background to the brand’s broader strategy, not a claim that a particular new item will be stocked alongside the November television premiere. No price, store allocation or final assortment is established by the season trailer. [5]

Disney Branded Television had already identified Stellar Force as an acquired spin-off in its June 7, 2025 animation-slate announcement. That earlier release describes a hand-drawn, anime-style production set at an international school in Tokyo, where twelve students discover a connection to the shattered Stellar Matrix. Its premise shows how the company intends to explore a different setting within the franchise. It is useful production history, but it should not be mistaken for the plot of season seven or a fresh announcement made this morning. [6]

Seen together, these plans illustrate several different ways an animated property can grow. A new season advances the established television narrative. A spin-off can introduce another place and ensemble. Live action changes the medium and creates a new adaptation assignment. Toys offer a physical interpretation of the designs. Those differences are more informative than treating every announced project as evidence that all of them will arrive together. Each has its own creative process, distribution arrangements and public milestones.

For viewers outside the United States, the staggered dates also change how to approach online discussion. A clip or episode reference can be authentic while still belonging to an earlier territorial release. The appropriate comparison is the broadcaster, country and service attached to the listing. A US Disney+ calendar cannot establish availability for every international subscription. That is a useful distinction for a franchise whose announcement material emphasizes its presence across many markets, and it helps keep a local premiere from being described as the first worldwide showing. [3]

The clearest way to follow the coming weekend is to keep the confirmed sequence in view: US television on November 20, then the Disney+ premiere on November 21. The new trailer offers a preview of Ladybug’s next assignment, while the older announcements explain the larger collection of projects around it. Whether season seven delivers satisfying new uses for its powers and characters remains a question for the finished episodes. For now, fans have a dated return to plan around and a fresh promotional look at the adventure ahead. [1][2]

Sources and reporting credits

[1] Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 7 Confirms Disney Release Date – Watch Trailer — Nick Valdez, ComicBook.com. November 18, 2026, 11:42 a.m. (site label).

[2] Next on Disney+ and Hulu: November 2026 — Disney+ Press. October 2026; exact day not established; accessed November 18, 2026.

[3] ‘Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir’ Sets Global Season 7 Rollout on Disney, TF1 and Globo — Parrot Analytics, reproducing a Variety report. October 27, 2026.

[4] Mediawan Companies See-Saw Films and Miraculous Corp Join Forces to Bring the Global Animated Phenomenon ‘Miraculous’ to Live Action — Licensing International, industry release. October 13, 2026.

[5] Miraculous Corp Taps Jazwares as Global Master Toy Partner — Jazwares. 2025 announcement; exact day not established; accessed November 18, 2026.

[6] Disney Branded Television Unveils New and Returning Animated Slate Ahead of Annecy International Animation Film Festival — Disney Branded Television. June 7, 2025 (release dateline).