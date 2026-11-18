David O. Russell’s film is now streaming, opening a new route into a football career that reached three generations of fans.

Madden is now streaming on Prime Video, bringing Nicolas Cage’s portrayal of John Madden to home audiences on Wednesday, November 18. Amazon’s current viewing guide confirms the film’s availability and identifies David O. Russell as director. The release follows a long-announced November streaming date, so today’s development is the arrival of the film itself rather than a newly revealed plan. For football viewers, it offers a dramatized account of a figure whose influence stretched from the Oakland Raiders’ sideline to network television and video games. [1]

The ensemble pairs Cage with Christian Bale as Raiders owner Al Davis and John Mulaney as Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins. Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller and Shane Gillis are also in the cast. Those names indicate the breadth of the production’s subjects: this is a movie built around Madden’s passage through several professions. Amazon describes Russell’s screenplay as following an earlier version by Cambron Clark. The guide credits Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Jonathan Shukat, Russell and Matthew Budman among the producers. [1]

The timing has been public for months. JD Knapp reported the November 18 date for TheWrap on August 6, when Cage appeared in a Prime Video announcement featurette. TheWrap’s account also identified a limited theatrical engagement beginning November 11. That earlier report supplies the release history; it is not evidence that the date was first announced this week. Today’s updated Amazon guide provides the more immediate confirmation that subscribers can now find the title on the service. [2][1]

Madden’s coaching record gives the film a substantial foundation before it reaches broadcasting or software. The Pro Football Hall of Fame lists his regular-season Raiders record as 103 wins, 32 losses and seven ties across ten seasons. He never had a losing season as the team’s head coach. He joined the Raiders as linebackers coach in 1967 and became head coach after two seasons. The Hall’s account also records eight playoff appearances and seven Western Division titles during his tenure. These are documented achievements, separate from any scenes or dialogue created for the movie. [3]

The central championship came after the 1976 season. Oakland finished the regular season 13–1, defeated New England in the divisional round and beat Pittsburgh 24–7 for the AFC title. The Raiders then defeated Minnesota 32–14 in Super Bowl XI. Across the 1976 and 1977 seasons, they put together seventeen consecutive wins. Those results explain why a Madden biography has more to work with than a famous voice or an instantly recognizable name: he had already built an exceptional coaching résumé before becoming a weekly presence in television households. [3]

The Hall of Fame’s retrospective, One Man, Three Hall-Worthy Careers, uses that three-part structure to describe his larger importance. It places the Raiders coach alongside the Emmy-winning broadcaster and the namesake of the games. Published after Madden’s death in December 2021, the piece is historical background rather than coverage of this week’s film. Its framework nevertheless helps explain why different viewers may arrive at the movie with very different first memories of the same person. Some remember the team; others remember a broadcast booth or a controller. [4]

Electronic Arts’ own remembrance adds a concrete detail to the gaming chapter. In a message shared by chief executive Andrew Wilson, the company said Madden insisted that the original John Madden Football depict eleven players against eleven players. It also described his interest in authentic players, conditions and playbooks from the franchise’s first iteration in 1988. That is a more specific legacy than merely appearing on packaging. It identifies a football requirement that affected what the designers were being asked to build. [5]

In a separate June 1, 2022 announcement for Madden NFL 23, EA linked that date to the first John Madden Football launch on June 1, 1988. The company put Madden back on the cover and described artwork by Chuck Styles for the All Madden Edition, alongside other key art reflecting his coaching and broadcasting careers. That later commemoration shows how the franchise continued to refer back to the person behind its title. It also provides useful visual history without confusing the 2022 game with the 2026 feature film. [6]

FanFest’s analysis is that this range of work creates an unusually demanding assignment for a biographical drama. Coaching asks a character to make decisions under competitive pressure. Broadcasting asks him to explain those decisions so another person can understand them. A video game turns ideas about football into a system a player can use. The activities are connected by the sport, but the actions are different. A film has to find scenes that make those changes legible, rather than relying on an audience’s recognition of a familiar name.

EA’s 2022 cover announcement also described an in-game opening experience with two versions of Madden coaching opposing All Madden teams in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. Remastered clips were intended to return his voice to the game. Those choices combined a historical setting, his coaching identity and the sound familiar from television. As background to the new movie, they show another medium finding its own way to represent a multifaceted public figure. They do not establish which scenes appear in Russell’s dramatization. [6]

The historical record provides a useful companion to the drama. A scoreboard, an employment date and a published game launch can be checked independently. A conversation between two characters in a scripted movie has a different purpose, even when it conveys a real disagreement or turning point. Viewers interested in Madden after watching can compare the Hall of Fame’s career account with EA’s explanation of his involvement. That offers two perspectives from organizations directly connected to different parts of his professional life. [3][5]

Amazon says the film is available globally through Prime Video with a Prime membership, while directing readers to their local Amazon site for regional pricing. The service’s listing is the place to check the current playback options and viewing information for a household’s account. Today’s arrival gives audiences a chance to encounter the career as a single dramatic narrative. The lasting point of interest is how one person moved between winning football games, explaining them and helping people play a version of them at home. [1]

Sources and reporting credits

[1] How to watch ‘Madden,’ the new movie streaming now on Prime Video — Tyler Greenawalt, About Amazon. August 6, 2026; updated November 18, 2026.

[2] Nicolas Cage Reveals John Madden Movie Release Date for Prime Video — JD Knapp, TheWrap. August 6, 2026, 8:23 a.m. (site label).

[3] John Madden — Pro Football Hall of Fame. Undated career profile; accessed November 18, 2026.

[4] One Man, Three Hall-Worthy Careers – John Madden: 1936–2021 — Pro Football Hall of Fame. December 2021 memorial; exact day not established; accessed November 18, 2026.

[5] Remembering Coach John Madden — Andrew Wilson / Electronic Arts. 2022 remembrance; exact day not established; accessed November 18, 2026.

[6] John Madden Returns to the Cover of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 — Electronic Arts. June 1, 2022.