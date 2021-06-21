Emilia Clarke Is Down To Spend 10 Years In The MCU! Welcome, Mother Of Dragons!

Emilia Clarke just spent ten years, more or less, in Game Of Thrones. Now the mother of dragons is willing to do the same thing in the Marvel Universe That’s right, Emilia Clarke is down to spend 10 years in the MCU! Everyone welcome, the mother of dragons!

Emilia Clarke is most famous for her role in Game of Thrones but that might be all about to change. We have absolutely no idea what her role is for the upcoming Secret Invasion, but we do know it is top secret! If you have any theories, though, drop them in the comments!

This whole ten-year thing comes straight from her mouth, too! She spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, recently, where she revealed she’s willing to spend an extended amount of time in the MCU.

“I mean, I should be so lucky is what I’ll say to that. Everyone I know and everyone I’ve spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe — and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There’s a reason why actors stay in it. They’re so loved because they’re having loads of fun. So I’m down for that.”

Before you get too excited, keep something in mind! This is not a confirmation that Clarke will be in multiple MCU projects, just that she’s willing to if Marvel wants her! We don’t know why they wouldn’t though, she’s amazing! She is worried about spoiling her role, though!

“The first people I spoke to with Marvel after getting the role was their security team… I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I’m going to say something, and they’ll get upset. “But, I play a character that I’m super into everything about it.”Clarke said while speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Finally, Clarke did talk to ComicBook.com about how excited she is to join the MCU, and really, can you blame her? This is an awesome opportunity for her, and we’re sure it’s got to be loads of fun!

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Secret Invasion doesn’t have an official release date, but you can check out a TON of other MCU stuff, including two episodes of Loki thus far, on Disney+!