It’s funny to think that now is when we’re getting a Black Widow film. See, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) has already been killed off in the MCU. She died during the climax of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame. That isn’t stopping her from getting a prequel film though. It sounds like we’re getting more MCU prequels after Black Widow, too.

We’ve seen Black Widow throughout the MCU starting with Iron Man 2. Since then she’s been in all the Avengers films, and two Captain America films. Now, it’s finally time for her to get her own feature film.

This film is set between Civil War and Infinity War. It was during a press conference for the upcoming Black Widow film that Kevin Feige spoke about other potential prequels. He’s down for them, provided it makes sense and works within the timeline.

“Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha. But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha.” Feige said at the time.

Johansson has also, obviously, spoken about the movie as well. She spoke about how the setup made it extra stressful when she spoke to Total Film. Not only is she starring in the film, she’s listed as a producer as well.

“It gave us the opportunity to really show her when she’s kind of off her game, you know? Because of that, anything was possible. You’re trying to map out all of this…which is actually extremely stressful because there’s no guidelines.”

She had some really nice things to say about her co-star, Florence Pugh. She’s not the only on, either. Early impressions of Black Widow have come out and so far everyone seems to agree that she’s pretty incredible throughout Black Widow.

“She has a really beautiful career ahead of her… she’s a very special person,”

How do you feel about more MCU prequels? Are you interested, or nah? Let us know in the comments!

You can catch Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ (for a fee) on July 9th! If you need to catch up on the MCU, though, you can check out almost every MCU film on Disney+!