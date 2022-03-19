Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s $100M Lawsuit Requiring James Franco, Paul Bettany, & Elon Musk to Testify

There won’t be a red carpet rolled out in front of the Fairfax County courthouse when Johnny Depp‘s $100 million defamation lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard finally gets underway, but some prominent names will make an appearance.

If the three-year-old case survives its latest summary judgement motion, which is scheduled for a March 24 hearing, James Franco, WandaVision star Paul Bettany, Elon Musk and representatives of the Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros, and the LAPD the Virginia court will be hearing the case of the formerly-married Rum Diary co-stars, who are petitioning for a legal separation.

The pair’s secluded interactions with A-list celebrities and industry executives will be published.

Both Depp and Heard plan to testify in person in Judge Penney S. Azcarate’s courtroom during the trial, which is anticipated to last a little over two weeks. Franco and SpaceX boss Elon Musk were dragged into this case by Depp, who accused them of having affairs with Heard. They’ve now been added to the witness list.

Ellen Barkin, the actress who gave a scathing deposition in Johnny Depp’s UK libel case nearly two years ago, is on Heard’s witness list as well.

Avengers alum and Depp pal Paul Bettany is on the 21 Jump Street actor’s March 14 submitted 38-subject witness list to give testimony “via video link.” Ignominiously drawn into Depp’s UK trial with the reading of extensive texts between the duo that detailed “burning”, “drowning,” and having sex with the “burnt corpse” of Heard, Bettany is not a witness for the actress

Bettany’s 2015 communication with Depp, on the other hand, is included in Heard’s 1530-item exhibit list. Texts between Heard and her Aguaman co-starm, Jason Mamoa, and director James Wan are also on the wide-ranging exhibit list.

If this trial comes to a reality, it’s going to be something else to watch!

