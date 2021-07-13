MCU Phase 4 Is About New Beginnings According To Kevin Feige!

So, phase 4 of the MCU is officially in full swing! Not only have we seen several Disney+ shows, but Black Widow has finally released! So we’re confident in saying that Phase 4 is well underway! Kevin Feige spoke a little about what the whole phase is about. Phase 4 is about new beginnings according to Feige, which makes sense.

Though, we suppose we could argue that Black Widow was about endings… permanent ones. That involves jumping off a cliff. Okay, we’re sorry, was that too soon? We’re sorry, okay! And we hope you forgive us!

Still, we can’t say this is exactly surprising. It’s easy to tell after watching all the content currently out for Phase 4 how different this phase is. It would have been impossible to imagine something like WandaVision even a few years ago, yet here we are.

With Covid-19 delays finally over, Marvel Studios is looking to the future. It seems like they’re ready to get a ton of content out, and Marvel fans certainly aren’t going to complain about that! If it’s all as awesome as the Disney+ shows, we are so freaking ready.

Feige spoke with Rotten Tomatoes recently, about Phase 4 of the MCU. You can check out his full quote below.

“You know the definition of phases often evolve with the phases and often I leave up to writers and journalists to decide, that’s for the film historians to tell us what the phases were about. Truthfully Phase Four was always about continuing in new ways and new beginnings, even with films that seemingly are concluding storylines there are new beginnings within them and that was what was most exciting to us about the opportunity to make shows for Disney+, about all of us at Marvel Studios choosing to continue past Endgame and past Far From Home and leaving the Infinity Saga behind to a new beginning.” “That I think is what people will be looking at Phase Four, I hope, as having accomplished. But we’re in the middle of it now so it remains to be seen, we don’t take our foot off the gas, we don’t take anything for granted, and we all work extremely hard to deliver.”

There’s a lot to look forward to, where the MCU is concerned. Marvel’s What If…? is hitting Disney+ on August 11, 2021. The next film on the other hand is Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten rings which is coming this September!

If Phase 4 is about new beginnings, we can’t wait to see exactly what’s beginning! Let us know your own thoughts in the comments below!