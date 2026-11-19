Fox’s holiday competition brings Gordon Ramsay, Carla Hall and Waylynn Lucas together for a five-week second season.

Next Level Baker begins its second season tonight, November 19, with nine competitors, a changed mentoring lineup and a larger advertised cash prize than the first season. Fox’s current schedule places the premiere at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, 8 p.m. Central. This is a premiere-day guide to an already announced program, rather than a claim that the renewal happened this morning. The useful news is the actual start of the competition and the specific format viewers can expect when they turn on the television. [1][2]

Gordon Ramsay and Carla Hall return as mentors, joined this season by pastry chef and author Waylynn Lucas. TVLine’s Ryan Schwartz reported the November 19 date on October 14 and described a five-week competition with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu. Nine bakers are divided among professional, social media and home-baking backgrounds. The announced prize is fifty thousand dollars and a HexClad package. The results have not been supplied in advance, and this preview contains no elimination outcome or winner. [2]

Fox’s published premiere description points to a team reveal and a bundt-cake challenge, followed by a cinnamon-themed elimination round. Those are advertised episode elements, not a recap of a broadcast that has already aired. They identify a particular kind of pressure: competitors have to deliver a recognizable baked product while also responding to the requirements of the round. The schedule’s episode title and some publicity captions are not entirely consistent, so this feature identifies the episode by its date and premiere status instead of resolving that discrepancy by guesswork. [1][3]

The broader team arrangement was described in Fox’s May 11 presentation of its 2026–27 lineup. Each mentor selects a professional, a social media baker and a home baker. That is an important distinction from assigning each background its own separate team. It puts different experience within each mentoring group and gives the series several ways to compare approaches to the same task. Fox’s announcement is historical context for tonight’s launch, not an additional renewal decision being announced in November. [4]

The participants named in the season preview include professional bakers Ben Neumann of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Pharren Evans of South Los Angeles, California; and Salma Garcia of Providence, Rhode Island. The social media group consists of Courtney Carey of North Tonawanda, New York; Colby Troy of Louisville, Kentucky; and Greg Mason of Wilson, North Carolina. The home bakers are Marlina Corbin of Clarksville, Tennessee; Trung Pham of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jimiah Albritton of Palmetto, Florida. These are the announced categories and hometowns, not inferred employment histories or personal biographies. [5]

For Tennessee viewers, Corbin’s Clarksville connection offers a local point of interest within a national cast. It does not establish how the contestant performs or make the competition less open. A hometown is useful identifying information; a result needs evidence from the program. The same standard applies to every contestant. No social-media following, professional designation or familiar city should be turned into a prediction that someone will reach the final. The advertised structure deliberately puts those different starting points into contact with one another.

The series began as an extension of Next Level Chef. Fox’s February 27, 2025 greenlight described a holiday baking competition staged across the franchise’s three levels. That origin explains the shared name and visual concept, while the shift from cooking to baking creates a different set of practical questions. A dish can sometimes be adjusted continuously; a baked structure depends on decisions made before it leaves the oven. The series’ own description supplies the setting. The implications for preparation, timing and recovery are FanFest’s analysis of the format. [6]

A bundt challenge is particularly legible on television because shape is part of the finished result. The baker needs an intact form as well as a successful interior, and the final presentation can make an error immediately visible. That does not tell viewers why any particular contestant succeeds or fails. Ingredients, temperatures and time all require evidence from the episode itself. It gives the audience a useful framework for watching the announced round: distinguish a problem of baking from a problem of release, assembly or decoration before accepting a broad verdict about someone’s skill.

The mixed-background teams can also encourage a more interesting comparison than a simple professional-versus-amateur contest. Repetition in a working kitchen, practice communicating a recipe to an audience and experience producing something for a household are different forms of preparation. The show’s categories do not measure the extent of any individual’s knowledge. A viewer can instead watch how competitors organize their time, interpret a brief and respond to feedback. Those observable choices are more informative than assuming the category beside a name already explains the person’s ability.

The first season supplies a limited comparison for the prize. Its published episode record identifies a twenty-five-thousand-dollar award and a three-tier cake challenge in the final installment. The second season’s announced cash prize is therefore twice that amount. This calculation concerns the advertised prize, not a claim about the production budget or contestants’ compensation. The earlier season’s record also establishes that tonight is a return of an existing format. It does not mean that every challenge, running time or elimination arrangement will be reproduced unchanged. [7][2]

Tonight’s broadcast and the following day’s streaming option serve different viewing plans. Someone who wants to follow the season as it airs can check the local Fox schedule; someone using Hulu can look for the episode after the network showing. A five-week promotional description should not be expanded into a precise finale date without the later schedule being confirmed. Holiday television can involve unusual programming patterns, and a preview should report the dates actually announced rather than infer every subsequent slot from a weekly interval. [1][2]

The premiere offers a clear starting point: nine announced bakers enter a familiar three-level television format, with Ramsay, Hall and Lucas guiding mixed-background teams. The first advertised tasks provide specific things to watch beyond the seasonal decorations, from the handling of a bundt cake to the decisions made under an elimination brief. The outcome belongs to the episode. For now, the substantive appeal is the meeting of different baking habits within the same constraints, with a renewed series asking its competitors to turn technique, planning and recovery into something worth serving.

Sources

[1] Foxflash Schedule — November 19, 2026 — Fox. Current schedule; accessed November 19, 2026.

[2] Save the Dates: Next Level Baker Season 2, Muhammad Ali Bioseries, and More — TVLine, Ryan Schwartz. October 14, 2026.

[3] Next Level Baker — Season Two Episodic Photos — Foxflash. Undated captions for November 19, 2026 premiere; accessed November 19.

[4] Fox Announces Schedule for 2026–27 Season — Fox. May 11, 2026.

[5] Gordon Ramsay and Carla Hall Are Back for Next Level Baker Season 2: Get a Sneak Peek (Exclusive) — People, Erin Clements. October 14, 2026.

[6] Gordon Ramsay Hit Series Rises to New Levels: Fox Expands Franchise with Next Level Baker — Fox. February 27, 2025.

[7] Next Level Baker — Aired Order, All Seasons — TheTVDB. Undated episode record; accessed November 19, 2026.

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