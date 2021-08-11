A Controversial Spielberg Film Is Killing It On HBO Max!

It happens all the time, a film does terribly, and later on, becomes a cult classic! I don’t know if that’s what’s happening here, but I know this controversial Spielberg film is killing it on HBO Max right now! I don’t think it’s going to change this film’s place in history, but at least it’s enjoying a second chance!

Let’s be clear though, when I say controversial I don’t mean that something terrible happened in it that outraged viewers. In this case, it got some seriously mixed reviews. People who grew up during the times that were references really enjoyed it. Whereas the younger crowd and nongaming people were way less interested.

Have you figured out what film I’m talking about yet? I’m talking about Ready Player One! The film was released in 2018 to mixed reviews, and by mixed I mean a lot of them were more on the negative side. It’s not like the film was all bad, it has some cool action scenes. It wasn’t enough to propel it to new heights, though.

Apparently, according to FlixPatrol, Ready Player One has been the number one movie on HBO Max since last Friday. That’s definitely surprising, but it’s not like stranger things haven’t happened! There is reportedly only one location in which Ready Player One isn’t the top film on HBO Max!

Are you guys surprised that this controversial Spielberg film is doing well on HBO Max? Or are you glad the film is finding a new audience? Personally, I think whenever a film is given a second chance it’s a good thing!

FlixPatrol, which launched in 2019, tracks data across Netflix, HBO Max, and Google Play and uses them to determine which shows and movies are doing well on streaming services!

Let us know your thoughts on Ready Player One in the comments!