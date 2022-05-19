The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln is Returning for the Final Season’s Final Episode

Published on May 19th, 2022 | Updated on May 19th, 2022 | By FanFest

The Walking Dead is going to end this year. It’s hard to believe that the show has been on for 11 seasons, but it’s true. There were times when it looked like the walkers would stay on our televisions forever, but they won’t. The curtain is closing on cable’s biggest television show ever.

We still don’t know the precise release date, but we do know there will only be eight more episodes left in the series. Fans are wondering if Rick Grimes will return to finish his story since it all began that day in the hospital nearly 12 years ago.

Rick Grimes woke up from a coma and found that the world had ended. There were zombies everywhere and he didn’t know what to do. For a long time, he was the most popular character on the show. But then Andrew Lincoln decided to leave and spend more time with his family.

Rick didn’t die; he was airlifted away to an unknown destination. We still don’t know where he is, but AMC will surely not end the series without informing us…right?

Rick Grimes is Returning to The Walking Dead

Rick Grimes will return for the last stretch of The Walking Dead. There are indications that Rick will make a return in the final episode. Look at this preview for the final eight episodes:

At 0:20, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) inspects Rick’s gun. That might be a hint. Could he realize that Rick is still alive and bring him back into the fold?

Daryl and Reedus were seen together at an Atlanta-area eatery a few months ago. They were filming for the last episode of the final season of the show.

What do you think? Are you excited about Rick Grimes returning to The Walking Dead for one last appearance? Let us know in the comments below!