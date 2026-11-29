Derek Hough hosts and Quinta Brunson narrates the November 30 program, which streams the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC’s Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular returns Monday, November 30, with Derek Hough hosting, Quinta Brunson narrating and performances from Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. ABC lists a two-hour telecast at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, and says the special will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. The network also plans the broadcast debut of The Invisible Horse, an original short that has already been made available online. That gives the evening a point of interest for viewers looking for something beyond the performance clips and the familiar sight of Disney parks decorated for the holidays.

The announcement describes the eleventh year of the special. That history explains why the presentation can feel familiar even as the people and material change. It is built as an evening television program that can move among a host, a narrator, different performance spaces and a short film. A viewer choosing it for the music may notice the variety in the announced lineup. A viewer who comes for the parks can watch for the way the production takes viewers from one setting into another. The broadcast date is separate from when on-demand viewers can start it at home.

The two parks give the production a larger setting

The idea of a performance at a Disney resort covers a large range of possible settings. A wide view can give an audience an immediate sense that one of the parks is the site of the show. A tighter shot can concentrate on what the performers have arranged for television. The network announcement identifies both resorts and promises new musical performances. It does not assign a location to every song in the published list. Viewers can use the announced sites to follow the broad design without assuming they already know how the program will cut between Florida and California.

Hough and Brunson perform different jobs in the announced presentation. Hosting gives the audience a person to return to as the program moves. Narration can carry viewers into a sequence even when the program changes scale or location. Those are useful roles in a production that may need to transition from a musical number to something prepared with a different visual rhythm. The structure gives the show a way to move along without needing one person to introduce, explain and close every segment. It also makes the special easier to follow if more than one family member is choosing what to watch.

ABC’s lineup names Kelly Clarkson, Alanis Morissette, Madison Beer, Anthony Ramos, aespa and dancers from Dancing with the Stars. Country performers are on the slate too. ABC lists The War and Treaty performing O Holy Night and Warren Zeiders performing Last Christmas. There is a mix of older holiday standards and titles tied to particular artists. That gives listeners a chance to hear where a number follows familiar contours and where its arrangement leaves a different impression. For viewers choosing the special based on one of the listed performers, the announcement confirms participation. It is a separate question when that number falls in the telecast.

The short has a broadcast date of its own

The Invisible Horse comes from Disney’s Make the Holidays Magic campaign. The Walt Disney Company describes Dougal Wilson directing the short. It is built around Jack and an unusual companion. Disney previously put the short online, and calls the November 30 showing its broadcast debut. That phrasing is useful because an early viewer could already have seen it and still be seeing it on television for the first time. The broadcast gives the piece a different setting, where a smaller story can share an evening with much larger performances.

A short can use its time in a way a variety special cannot. It can establish one central image and let the audience find out why it matters to a character. Viewers who start the entire show may arrive at that image after a substantial musical performance or another hosted segment, which changes the kind of attention they bring to it. The prominence ABC gives the short in its publicity indicates that it is part of the television program’s design. How it is positioned among the numbers and introductions will be evident when the program airs.

ABC also lists two film-related features. Kathryn Newton visits Avengers Campus as part of a look ahead to Avengers: Doomsday, and Hailee Steinfeld introduces a look at Hexed. These are segments in the program. They tell a viewer to expect a brief change of subject away from the holiday performances, and they put into perspective what a theme-park special can do within a single television slot. The tour of an attraction, a visit from an actor and the premiere of a short are all possible within the same hosted show. The larger films have their own release information and do not belong on the special’s streaming schedule.

The choices for watching are straightforward

For the broadcast, the network listing is the place to confirm the time in your region or to check a local ABC station. For the on-demand version, use the December 1 Disney+ or Hulu listing. A listing for the short on its own is an additional option for a viewer specifically interested in that piece. The benefit of the whole program is seeing how the short, the locations and the performers fit together. The benefit of streaming is a different choice of when to sit down. ABC’s announcement puts both choices on the calendar.

The local station remains a good reference for anyone thinking in Central time. ABC’s announcement promotes the show as an 8 p.m. Eastern start, which makes it 7 p.m. Central where the live network schedule applies. The hour is a useful detail if you plan to put the broadcast on for family. The next-day availability is a separate line in the announcement, and gives a household another option if the evening is already full.

The show promises an evening with three recognizable elements: large-scale music, holiday park settings and one relatively small story told in a short running time. The interplay is what distinguishes it from a playlist drawn from the same slate of performers. On November 30 the broadcast can place those pieces together for viewers. On December 1 people who missed that shared slot get another chance to see the arrangement on demand.

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