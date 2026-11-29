The November 29 telecast begins at 7 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Central. The film’s anniversary restoration has separate exhibition information.

ABC is giving The Sound of Music four hours of its Sunday schedule on November 29, 2026. The network’s day-of listing puts the film at 7 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Central, with the Eastern schedule ending at 11 p.m. Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star in the 1965 musical, which ABC presents as part of The Wonderful World of Disney. It is a useful listing to have in hand if you are planning to share the movie with someone. The starting time is earlier than many evening films, and the four-hour block matters if you want to be there for the beginning and the end.

The block describes the telecast, including whatever time ABC needs around the movie. It does not identify the running time of an uninterrupted screening or the precise film version the network will transmit. That distinction also applies to the 4K restoration that headed into theaters for the film’s 60th anniversary. The restored film’s official trailer offers a reason to look again at the production’s scale and color. ABC’s listing tells you what to tune in for on Sunday. The format of the anniversary release is a separate fact and should not be read as a specification for the ABC broadcast.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s official U.S. trailer previews the theatrical 4K restoration, a separate presentation from the ABC broadcast.

The schedule makes it a shared evening

A network showing asks a household to make a decision in advance. Choosing a movie from a library leaves the running time largely up to the viewer, who may begin after dinner or stop when somebody has to go. The ABC listing gives a family one fixed start and a long shared window. That can work particularly well when some people know the movie and others are coming to it for the first time. The people who have seen it can anticipate a particular number while the newest viewer still has a chance to discover how the movie gets there.

The date also explains why the film’s listing can appear alongside holiday programming even though its appeal is larger than any holiday subject. ABC describes it as an annual tradition. It gives the final night of Thanksgiving weekend a film with songs that often travel on their own. A person can recognize a tune from a concert, a recording or a performance without having seen the story around it. The telecast lets that person hear the number where the filmmakers chose to put it. It also gives longtime viewers a defined time to experience the movie with a guest rather than just recommending it.

The songs explain why returning to the entire film matters

Do-Re-Mi is an easy example of a song that has a life away from the movie. Within the film it lets a group of children acquire something together. Their part in the scene can be heard and seen. That gives a viewer a useful comparison with a quieter song such as Edelweiss. A whole company or family can sing in one scene and one person can set the terms of attention in another. Part of the score’s power comes from being able to move between those kinds of performance without asking the audience to adjust to a different world.

My Favorite Things is equally instructive in another way. Hearing the tune out of context can make it sound as if its main goal is to present an attractive list. A movie can give the arrival of a song a particular reason and a place. A character can call on it in response to a change in the room. A listener who has heard it many times elsewhere might find the connection newly useful. Spotting those changes in the scale and purpose of the numbers is a reason for a committed fan to watch a familiar film in full again. The music is better understood when the quieter material around it has a chance to set a scene.

The film also has room for the audience to learn to look at a group over time. Julie Andrews and the children can take up space differently as their familiarity grows. The choice of where to put a camera does some of the same work as the choice to move into a new musical phrase. That makes the official 4K trailer relevant as a look at what the cinema version can show, even if somebody plans to watch on a much smaller screen. The main work of the movie remains accessible in the relation between a voice, a room and the people listening.

What to check before the broadcast

ABC’s Sunday guide lists the film at 7 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Central. It links the network’s live viewing page for those who use a supported provider or live TV service. Check local lineup information if you live elsewhere or if an affiliate lists a different time. The relevant details are the date, local channel or viewing service and the beginning of the block. A page dealing with film purchase, rental or the anniversary restoration can be useful for a different viewing plan. It does not establish which feed you will have that night.

The restoration and the broadcast serve different parts of the film’s modern life. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s page uses the 4K edition to invite audiences to see the movie in a theater, where the size of the image is a major feature. ABC’s annual presentation can find people at home who would never organize a cinema trip for a movie they already know. That helps explain why both forms of the same film can continue to matter to its audience. The Sunday listing is for the latter experience, and it gives the audience a common start time.

November 29 arrives as part of a longer ABC schedule that also includes the separate Disney Holiday Spectacular on November 30. It is easy to spot the two items by the names and by whether the network is showing a movie or presenting a new variety show. The Sound of Music has the Sunday film slot and starts early enough to make room for a long, familiar piece of television viewing. For a household choosing one last shared event after Thanksgiving, the question is mostly when everyone can sit down. ABC’s day-of schedule provides the answer to that part. The story and its songs are there to fill the rest of the evening.

Original sources

Related