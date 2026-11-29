Kadokawa’s November 29 update specifies a spring broadcast window and names three voice actors joining the baseball anime.

Oblivion Battery has moved from a broad 2027 promise to a specific spring window. Kadokawa used November 29 to announce that the second season of the baseball anime will begin in April 2027 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan. The announcement came with a teaser and three additional voice actors. Crystalyn Hodgkins reported the new window and credits for Anime News Network. For an audience that first watched the Kotesashi High players in 2024, the update gives the next season a place on the calendar and a better idea of which people are helping make it.

The new actors are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Shōta Hidaka, Junya Enoki as Ataru Hinomoto and Reiji Kawashima as Tsuda. The published roles give us three names to look for when the show returns. They also put the emphasis somewhere useful. A baseball series can add memorable players without asking the audience to abandon the team it knows. A new voice can distinguish a player in a crowded dugout or change the pace of an exchange on the field. The teaser is a first look at an expanding ensemble. The announcement does not give an exact April premiere day.

Kadokawa’s November 29 Japanese teaser introduces the second-season cast and April broadcast window.

Why the production credits deserve attention

Anime News Network reported that Masato Nakazono is back directing at MAPPA, that Michiko Yokote returns to oversee scripts and that Takeshi Iida remains assistant director. Hitomi Hasegawa returns as character designer. The report also names Eijū Takashima in charge of match production. That last credit is particularly revealing for viewers who think about how a television episode makes a game comprehensible. A match has to keep track of the immediate play while giving the audience enough context to understand how it might change the inning. The pace of a real game gives the animators a starting point, and a planned sequence tells the viewer which parts to notice.

Sports animation faces a choice every time the ball leaves a pitcher’s hand. Viewers may need to see the effort behind the throw, the batter’s ability to recognize it or the movement of the other fielders. A real pitch happens much more quickly than any explanation of those details. A show can split the instant across perspectives and make a viewer understand why an ordinary-looking outcome mattered to someone in the dugout. The returning leads have already had a season to work out how that rhythm fits alongside the quieter comedy and school scenes. They can use that shared experience on a new set of games or practice sessions.

Continuity is also meaningful in the drawing of the players, because characters have to register whether they are alone or one of many people on the field. A distinctive posture or way of reacting can make someone easy to recognize in a wide shot. The script and performances can then spend their time on the decisions behind those expressions. Maintaining that relationship across seasons is a practical challenge when new names join the lineup. The announcement tells us who will be in charge of several of the same tasks, which gives fans a basis for thinking about continuity without having to guess what stories the next episodes will adapt.

A battery is a relationship as much as a position

The title refers to the pitcher and catcher as a pair. The manga by Eko Mikawa gives that familiar baseball partnership an unusual starting point. The first season follows a talented group around a catcher whose memory loss disrupts the relationship people remember. For a new viewer that means the series can explain teamwork through the problem it gives the characters. One player may understand why a certain sign or approach once worked. The other needs a reason to trust the decision in the moment. Those are different ways of knowing the same game, and an inning supplies room for both.

A story about trust on a ball field has an advantage over a story that can only ask people to say what they feel. A catcher can choose a target, a pitcher can accept or wave off a sign, and the ball can show what happened next. For viewers with little experience watching baseball, that makes the format relatively forgiving. You can follow the people and learn the situation through reactions. It also makes an expanded cast consequential. Each additional participant gives the show another way to reveal who can read a situation, who needs more time and who understands a teammate well enough to propose a better choice.

The spring placement makes the original season worth revisiting as its own story. It premiered in April 2024, and Crunchyroll carried it as it aired in Japan, according to Anime News Network. Someone who finished that season a while ago can reacquaint themselves with the roster before collecting isolated clues from the teaser. The new announcement supplies three roles and a production outline. It has yet to establish the order in which those people appear, how much screen time they get or where the second season picks up every strand of the manga. Those remain useful questions for the episodes themselves.

The April date is for Japan

The announced broadcast is TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan. Prior Crunchyroll distribution is relevant history and does not confirm where season two will stream in the United States. A U.S. platform announcement, if issued, will supply its own territory and timing. The same distinction applies to subtitle languages and any dub. A teaser reaching viewers internationally gives fans access to the promotion. A service listing for full episodes answers a different question.

There is already a public record of how the plan got more specific. Crunchyroll News covered the sequel announcement in 2024, then reported the broad 2027 window in December 2025. The November 29 announcement advances the calendar beyond that window. It is worth treating the old materials as a record of the project’s progress. The month and new roles are the details that make this version of the news worth checking now.

For now the studio and distributor have given the sequel the sort of details that a viewer can use. April 2027 is a confirmed Japanese window. Three incoming voices and a group of returning production leaders put shape around the announcement. It is enough to bring the baseball series back into view while leaving the next game for the season to play. Fans can follow the Japanese production page for a more precise day and follow their streaming provider for the version they will actually be able to watch.

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