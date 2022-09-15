Pokemon Unite Reveals Next Pokemon

Pokemon Unite has announced a surprising addition to its upcoming roster: Clefable! The announcement came as part of a Harvest Moon event that took place over the weekend, featuring tie-ins from multiple Pokemon games and services. At this time, no moves have been announced for Clefable (or its pre-evolution Clefairy), nor do we know the Pokemon’s type within the game.

The newest additions to Pokemon Unite include Clefable, who is the first Generation 6 Pokémon. Mew was released on September 1st, and Scyther/Scizor and Dodrio will be available by early October. Scyther/Scizor is the first Pokemon that players have the choice to evolve throughout their adventure. Every other Pokemon must be evolved in a specific way.

A preview video was released for Clefairy, which can be viewed below:

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA game with 5v5 team engagements. Players control a single Pokemon, which they level up by fighting wild Pokemon and rivals.

In this game, players Gather Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals against their opponent.

While the game lacks several features seen in prior Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it’s a fun mix of MOBA-style tactics and conventional Pokemon play. While the game is free to play, users must buy Unite Licenses from the game’s store in order to use those Pokemon in matches.

You can buy Unite Licenses with Aeos Coins, which you get by playing matches, or with a premium currency that you purchase with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite is now available for free on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Individual Pokemon may be purchased using in-game currency from the store.