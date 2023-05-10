Paramount Invests Heavily in ‘1923’ Spinoff from ‘Yellowstone,’ Spending $22 Million per Episode

Paramount Invests Lavishly in Taylor Sheridan‘s Universe with ‘1923’ Spinoff Costing $22 Million per Episode

In their pursuit of Taylor Sheridan’s creative universe, Paramount is not holding back when it comes to spending big bucks. The successful shows under Sheridan’s belt, including “Yellowstone” and its spinoff “1923,” have proven to be lucrative ventures for the network, albeit at a high cost.

According to the Wall Street Journal, each episode of “1923,” featuring renowned actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, comes with a staggering price tag of $22 million for Paramount.

Sheridan, who possesses a remarkable level of control over the production of his shows, has the liberty to decide filming locations as well as which farm animals make appearances on screen.

As per the WSJ report, Paramount pays Sheridan for the use of his horses, cattle, and wranglers. Additionally, “Yellowstone” is filmed on a ranch owned by Sheridan, resulting in yet another income stream for the multi-talented creator.

Filming at Sheridan’s ranches reportedly costs Paramount $50,000 per week, and renting cattle from the show’s mastermind costs $25 per cow. Sheridan even operates a “cowboy camp” where actors receive training for their roles.

These financial arrangements are in addition to Sheridan’s compensation for his role as the writer and producer of “Yellowstone” and other spinoff shows.

In a previous interview with The Atlantic, Sheridan revealed his insistence on creative control before launching “Yellowstone.” He made it clear to Viacom, the parent company of Paramount, that there would be no writers’ room, no external input on the show, and no one would see an outline. All he required from Viacom was the financial backing.

Sheridan stated, “I’m shooting over $1 billion worth of television shows. That’s how much money they’ve trusted me with, and I have to go make more than that with the product I create. So yes, it’s a tremendous amount of responsibility. … I’m aware of the opportunity, and so I do spread myself thin as a result.”

Despite the success of “Yellowstone,” the show is coming to an end after five seasons due to reported scheduling conflicts involving star Kevin Costner. The second half of the fifth and final season of the Western drama will air in November, followed by an unnamed sequel series in December.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Studios, the company behind the show, expressed confidence in the upcoming sequel, stating, “‘Yellowstone‘ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone‘ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101, another studio involved in producing the beloved series, added, “The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone‘ leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

While it is widely speculated that Matthew McConaughey will star in the sequel spinoff, his role has not been confirmed. No other casting details have been announced, but it seems likely that familiar faces will grace the screen once again, based on Glasser’s statement.