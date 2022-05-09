On Stage, Chris Rock says about Will Smith: “I got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped”

Published on May 9th, 2022 | Updated on May 9th, 2022 | By FanFest

It appears that Chris Rock is preparing to joke about the Oscars slap. In a recent performance alongside Dave Chappelle, the entertainer commented on the incident with Will Smith.

During a private comedy performance on Thursday (May 5), both Chappelle and Rock took the stage to discuss their recent attacks on stage.

Fans were unaware that the two would be apart of the show until the last minute. The ticketed event cost $160, and Chappelle was greeted with a standing ovation before he began his set. Rock joined him on stage shortly afterward for an epic performance.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle told his friend. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

During a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee stormed the stage with a weapon and attempted to harm the entertainer. He also has a song known to be dedicated to the comedian.

Rocks’s response to Chappelle was, apparently, intended for Will Smith, who went on stage and slapped him during his hosting of the Academy Awards in late March.

“I got smacked by the softest nigga that ever rapped,” said Rock, according to reports from the Hollywood Reporter.

Kim Kardashian, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), comedian Jeff Ross, and a slew of other notables attended the star-studded secret event, which was performed to an exclusive audience of 70 people.

Following his attack, Chappelle was praised by fellow comic Kevin Hart for finishing his show.

“Dave went back after that and finished doing the show,” said Hart during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Didn’t let that thing be a big thing. Quickly moved on from it and got back to doing comedy. And that’s what a professional does. Ultimately, you know, these moments of unprofessionalism should not break professionals.”