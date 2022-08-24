Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return Trailer Released

Disney+ has released a trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, a documentary about the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The documentary will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on September 8. This documentary follows the journey to bringing Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan back to fans for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Disney+ is also releasing Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder, on September 8. They are also releasing a new Obi-Wan Kenobi documentary that will give Star Wars fans more content following Disney+’s recent decision to delay Andor slightly.

The film is probably a documentary about the making of the movie. This kind of documentary used to be on DVD and Blu-ray releases, but now it’s on Disney+ instead.

Here’s the trailer:

You can see the official synopsis for the project below.

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.

You can catch Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return on Disney+ on September 8th.