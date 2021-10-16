New The Batman Trailer From DC FanDome 2021!

It’s finally here boys and girls, a new The Batman trailer! We waited for forever, and most fans were clamoring for it throughout the entire presentation. Even though there were tons of reveals today, I feel confident in saying that most people were mostly interested in The Batman trailer. At least, if you check the comments that were pouring into the chat all day, that’s the impression you would get. The DC FanDome was a huge success if you ask me, and that’s why I’m excited to share the new trailer with you! We get to see a whole lot more of the film in this trailer, and that angry, aggressive Bruce Wayne!

So, here you go! The Batman trailer, fresh from DC FanDome 2021!

The movie will feature The Riddler and The Penguin and is rumored to have several other characters when the film hits theaters in 2022. Matt Reeves spoke about the importance of Batman’s rogue gallery at least year’s DC FanDome!

“It’s just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery. It’s sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story – especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you’d never been to. I mean other iterations… the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets – and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was… parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we’re trying to do is create a version of it that you haven’t seen before.” is what he said last year.

The Batman is coming on March 4, 2022!