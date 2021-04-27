New Playstation State Of Play Announced – Focused On Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Sony went ahead and announced a new Playstation State Of Play for later this week! The presentation will take place on Thursday April 29 at 5PM ET/2PM PT. The focus of the presentation will be on the upcoming PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Even thought Ratchet & Clank will be the focus of the presentation fans are expecting at least a few other announcements. Whether or not that comes to fruition has yet to be determined. We’ll known by Thursday night, though! What we do know for sure is that there will be at least 15 minutes of gameplay for Rift Apart! If nothing else, this is good news for people eagerly awaiting Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart!

This new Playstation State Of Play was announced as a larger promotional push for Rift Apart. It makes sense that Insomniac would want all eyes on the upcoming Ratchet & Clank game. There was a new trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart released on Monday as well! This trailer was far more focused on gameplay than the previous trailers we’ve seen. This gave us, in my opinion, our first real good look at the game! We also learned the name of the mysterious new Lombax, who is apparently named Rivet. Heh, Rivet and Ratchet. I’ll embed the trailer down below and you should check it out for yourself!

Introducing Rivet! See the mysterious Lombax in action in today’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer, then tune in to State of Play on Thursday at 2pm PT for extended gameplay from @insomniacgames – plus updates on a pair of upcoming indie titles: https://t.co/f0IEfDx3c6 pic.twitter.com/mASOmXl4H2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2021

You’ll be able to see a bunch more about to game this upcoming Thursday. So, if you’re interested in Rift Apart make sure you tune in to get all the juicy details. We’ll have coverage as well, so look forward to that! Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is coming out exclusively on the Playstation 5 on June 11th. The game is actually up for pre-order already and you can pre-order either the standard edition and the deluxe edition.

