New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Information Coming Next Week! – FFVII Remake Intergrade Info To Be Revealed At End Of Live stream

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade information is coming next week! Surprisingly though, it’s coming at an event that has nothing to do with the game itself! Instead, next week, there is a live stream for a completely unrelated Final Fantasy game. Well, not completely unrelated, it’s set in the same universe but is a completely different title. On May 7th at 4:00 AM PDT the Japanese Publisher Square Enix will host a live stream! The stream will be focused on the upcoming mobile title Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. The game is a mobile battle royale set in the Final Fantasy VII universe. The presentation will be in Japanese with English commentary.

Appearing on the stream: MC

Kishi Taiga (@StanSmith_jp) Assistant

Kasumi Ashizawa (@kasumi_ashizawa) Guests

Butter (@imbuttergg)

Tenkomorio (@K_tsyk1031) Devs

Shoichi Ichikawa, Tetsuya Nomura Catch the stream May 7 at 4:00 a.m. PDT!#FF7FS #FinalFantasy #FF7R — FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN (@FFVII_FS_EN) April 30, 2021

Funnily enough, the English tweet doesn’t even mention the FFVII Remake, but the Japanese tweet does. It confirms that news on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be shared at the end of the stream.

The new version of the Final Fantasy VII Remake will have some graphical improvements on the PS5. In addition that that we are getting a new story chapter featuring the great ninja Yuffie! She’s going to have a bunch of unique abilities that the other characters don’t have such as elemental ninjutsu.

“As a member of Wutai’s elite corps of ninja operatives, Yuffie’s Unique Ability allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies. During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind. Another of Yuffie’s abilities, “Banishment,” unleashes an attack that does more damage based on how much ATB was spent before it. Similar to her Unique Ability, its elemental affinity can be changed with Elemental Ninjutsu. Yuffie can also use “Windstorm,” which creates a damaging gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards her.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade limit breaks its way into stores on June 10th! Are you looking forward to the new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade information?

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE expands upon and reimagines the spectacular world of the original game. It covers up through the escape from Midgar and is the first game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project. INTERGRADE is a bundle that includes both REMAKE and the new episode featuring Yuffie. In her episode, play as the spirited ninja after she arrives in Midgar. There, she and another Wutaian operative are to rendezvous with Avalanche HQ, infiltrate the Shinra Building, and steal the conglomerate’s most powerful material.