So, it looks like fans are enjoying the Mortal Kombat reboot film a lot more than the critics. You can see this just by checking Rotten Tomatoes. Do you know what one thing that both critics and fans agree on is, though? The new character, Cole Young, was one of the weakest parts of the film. Lewis Tan was a completely fine actor, the issue is more about the fact that his character was so uninteresting. He was for all intents and purposes a walking, talking plot device. Yawn. We weren’t even surprised when we found out that his inclusion was mandated by the studio. Because WB interfering in their films always makes great films. Snyder Cut anyone? His story was pretty cookie-cutter too because of course, he accepted his destiny just in time for the third act.

Now, the rumors of a sequel are starting to pile up and the news is promising! Not all of it, though. Apparently, the producers want more original characters in the sequel. I don’t know why, after all the reviews, anyone making this movie would make that decision. It’s obvious that Cole was the worst part of the movie so why would we want more characters like him? There are so many other characters people are desperate to see. Does the name Mileena ring any bells? It should. People were PISSED that Mileena wasn’t in the movie, since she’s such a huge part of the games.

The video game series in general just has so many other characters to choose from! Just bring in any of those characters and people will be much happier! Original characters are really hard to pull of, it just makes the whole thing seem like Fanfiction. Though, I bet anything that Cole will be in the next Mortal Kombat video game if he isn’t added to Mortal Kombat 11 at some point. The game was just ported to PS5.

Did you like Mortal Kombat? Do you want more original characters? Let us know in the comments!