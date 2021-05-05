Mortal Kombat: Ending Explained And How It Sets Up Mortal Kombat 2!

Mortal Kombat has been out almost two weeks now and people are still talking about it! All the early reports seemed to indicate that the film would be a hit and they weren’t wrong. Fans and critics can’t seem to agree on whether they liked the movie. Critics didn’t think it was great but fans really enjoyed it even though it had a few flaws. We’re here to explain the ending and how it sets up Mortal Kombat 2!

Mortal Kombat 2 hasn’t officially been announced but all the signs indicate that Mortal Kombat did well enough to earn its sequel. Good job, guys! There’s one glaring omission from the movie. I’m talking of course about Johnny Cage, who has been around since the very first Mortal Kombat game ever. His absence was seriously disappointing to fans, but it isn’t all bleak!

In the closing moments of the film the protagonist, Cole Young, is setting out to find a new group of heroes to defend Earthrealm. He claims he was going to Hollywood, which was already a pretty big giveaway. Then the camera pans to a poster for Citizen Cage: Fight for Your Rights and the star of the film, yep, Johnny Cage.

With a sequel basically confirmed this means that Johnny Cage will certainly be a part of Mortal Kombat 2! Fans that missed him in this film can finally rest easy we’ll be seeing him pop up in the sequel. Fans are already speculating and debating who would be good in the role. Some say Ryan Reynolds and others think Keanu Reeves would be great. Either of those would be great – just depends how old they want to make Cage in the film.

Screenrant.com also had something to say on the subject.

Since Cole is on a mission to find other Champions, then it suggests that Johnny Cage has already been chosen and already has his dragon mark too, and that’s presumably how and why Cole knows to search him out in the first place. Quite how he’ll feel about Cole’s plans remain to be seen, but that’s something that will presumably form the opening of the Mortal Kombat sequel, should it happen. As well as those two likely butting heads, there’s also lots of potential to develop his relationship with Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), with whom he has a storied history (and even a daughter) in the games.

You can watch Mortal Kombat both in theatres and on HBO Max!