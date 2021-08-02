Netflix has gone and released the Money Heist season 5 trailer, which we included below so that you can check it out for yourself! The show has been a huge hit for the streaming juggernaut over the last few years.

Sadly, the show is coming to an end. Fans are hoping the show ends with a bang rather than a whimper, though, and based on this trailer it looks like they won’t be disappointed. At least, that’s our opinion.

The show isn’t going to release all at once, instead it will be using Netflix’s most recent method. Part 1 will premiere this September. After that we’ll have to wait until December to finish the series off for good!

Thankfully the wait won’t be too long.

The synopsis for this final season reads

“The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

It really is all coming to an end!

We still have a little while to wait until part 1 hits Netflix, but until then why don’t you tell us what you thought of the Money Heist season 5 trailer? Go to the comments and let us know everything! We’ll be looking forward to this one ourselves!

As we mentioned above. Money Heist season 5 part 1 will hit Netflix this September. On September 3rd to be precise. Part 2 will arrive sometime this December.