Mission Impossible 8 Set to Film In New Location

Mission: Impossible 8 is a mystery. Although there’s been no official announcement, it appears that filming will begin in South Africa soon. While the nation is frequently used as a filming location, the shift to Berlin is significant since it’s a new site for the Mission: Impossible franchise, suggesting that director Chris McQuarrie may be seeking to vary up the appearance of the film after seven previous installments. The news comes from a new Variety report on a planned production studio that investors are attempting to build in space, allowing for zero-gravity filming.

It’s now been over a year since Mission: Impossible 7 began production, and during that time, there have been problems with casting and the script. The film finally wrapped production in September after several months of delays. The eighth film was supposed to shoot back-to-back with the previous one, allowing Tom Cruise to take a break and promote Top Gun: Maverick on a press tour. Now that both Mission: Impossible sequels and Top Gun: Maverick have been pushed back, Cruise has reportedly returned to work in London for M:I 8 stunt training.

According to reports, Cruise was observed rehearsing a stunt in December that involved hanging from a World War II-style biplane before climbing into the cockpit. This seems to be in line with prior allegations that Cruise was taking flying lessons for the film.

In a press release issued last week, Paramount and Skydance announced the extension of Mission: Impossible’s filming schedule, stating that “due to delays caused by the ongoing epidemic,” the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 have been postponed. The new release dates are July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024. “We can’t wait to give moviegoers an unrivaled cinematic experience with the release of each film.”

Every film in the franchise, including the 1996 original, has included Cruise. The films have amassed over $3.5 billion at the box office to date.

Besides Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby will return as their characters from previous films.The cast includes franchise veterans and some newcomers, such as Cary Elwes (Stranger Things), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Infinity War) and Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger). It was previously announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first film. He has not acted in a feature since 1996.