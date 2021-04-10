Mortal Kombat: Meet The Kast In Featurette/Trailer

Are you guys excited for the Mortal Kombat movie? I actually kind of am, which is a dangerous mindset to have since it is a video game film. Video game films don’t exactly have a good track record. Most of them are downright terrible and only a few are even passable. This one looks like it has some real potential. I think Warner Bros. took the Mortal Kombat property pretty seriously. The trailer was pretty impressive, and if you haven’t checked it out you should! Of course, it’s rated R too, so expect a bloody good time. Now you can meet the Kast in a featurette/trailer.

It gives us a look behind the scenes at the upcoming Mortal Kombat film and introduces us to some of the characters and actors. The kast actually seems passionate about the project, which is always a good sign. Check out the synopsis below.

n “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage–or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana–the immense power from within his soul–in time to save not only his family but to stop Outworld once and for all?

What do you think? Are you excited for Mortal Kombat? Did you meet the kast? Let us know below!