Loki: You Wont Believe Which Loki Is In Charge In Episode 5! It Might Not Be The One You Think!

Loki had another exciting episode on Wednesday, which also happened to be the penultimate episode. That’s right, next week will end Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie’s (Sophia Di Martino) crusade against the TVA and the Time Keepers! We don’t know how it will end, but episode 5 was exciting. You won’t believe which Loki is in charge during episode 5…

From this point on, there will be spoilers for Loki episode 5! We’ll talk about pretty much everything so if you haven’t seen the episode, this is your chance to turn around! You can always come back later!

So, the last episode ended with Loki waking up in a place called the void, where he was confronted with four Loki’s. That’s right, it was actually four Loki’s, not three like we all believed. Yeah, you guessed it. The alligator is a Loki too. What a twist!

That’s not the biggest twist though, no, that one comes just a little bit later. As our Loki, Tom Hiddleston, demands an explanation he gets scared to the ground by Kid Loki. After he gets up he inquires as to why they listen to him.

This is when Original Loki says that our Loki would “Do well to respect the boy.” which is when we learn why Kid Loki is the one leading the pack. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki asks what his nexus event was. That’s when Kid Loki replies that it was killing Thor.

Uh-oh.

It sounds like this Loki did something that none of the others ever succeeded in doing. We know for sure Tom Hiddleston’s Loki never did, and he was never meant to. Instead, he ended up becoming Thor’s ally and met a tragic death at the hands of Thanos.

Do you believe which Loki was in charge?

Maybe if we’re lucky, this can be elaborated on later on. It would certainly be interesting to see this play out. You can catch up on all five episodes of Loki right now on Disney+!