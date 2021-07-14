Loki has finally aired its final episode, and with it came the big season 2 reveal. At the end of the episode, Marvel Studios confirmed that the second season of Loki would be coming at some point in the future! How excited is that? Other stuff was revealed, of course. Who created the TVA for example!

If you haven’t seen Loki episode 6 we suggest you turn back, before you ruin the ending for yourself. This article will still be here when you finish, we promise!

So, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of it, shall we? Ever since it was revealed that the Time Keepers were nothing but android, people have been wondering who created the TVA! The final episode of this year’s Loki season reveals this!

Sylvie and Loki finally reach what’s behind Alioth, and come face to face with… Miss Minutes! Don’t stress though, she’s only there to offer them a deal, which they, uh, politely decline! That’s when they’re confronted with the trust mastermind of the sacred timeline.

Loki and Sylvie meet The One Who Remains, and he is not at all what they expected. Instead of this big, scary dude, they come face-to-face with someone who’s more like a goofball, honestly. He didn’t seem serious at all.

Still, he claimed to know everything that was going to happen. He went as far as to produce scripts of what Loki and Sylvie were about to say! It was also how he managed to dodge all of Sylvie’s attempts to kill him…

until he can’t anymore.

After their conversation, He Who Remains reveals that they’ve officially passed the point where he knew everything. Everything that was going to happen afterwards, was completely unknown to him. Still, he makes it clear that killing him may not be the best choice.

That doesn’t stop Sylvie at all though…

What do you think? Did Sylvie make the right choice? Are you happy you know who created the TVA? Let us know in the comments!