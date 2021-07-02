Loki: Sylvie’s Costume Was Designed For Easy Breastfeeding According To Sophia Di Martino

It can’t be easy being a working mom, it’s something I can’t even begin to imagine or relate to. It’s a reality for Sophia Di Martino, though, who had to breastfeed while filming Loki! And it sounds like Sylvie’s costume was designed for easy breastfeeding. How freaking cool is that!? I think it’s cool, anyway.

Loki is the third series to premiere on Disney+ set in the MCU. WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier were both huge hits, and Loki is following the trend! The series follows the Loki who escaped during the events of Avengers: Endgame! The TVA recruits him and Loki and Owen Wilson‘s character Mobius M. Mobius start hunting a different version of Loki.

This different Loki is called Sylvie, and so far she’s been pretty awesome. People already love her and we’re all terrified about whether or not she’s going to make it through the Loki series alive and well!

This is where Sylvie’s costume comes in. Can you imagine if between takes Di Martino had to remove the entire thing and put it all back on? That would have been a freaking nightmare. Instead, the costume designer, Christine Wada, put some concealed zippers in! These made it easy to unzip and feed her baby in between takes! That’s awesome, and something more studios should adopt.

It’s not easy being a working Mama! Genius #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume & added concealed zippers so I could pump easily & nurse my baby between takes. Little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job & be a parent. I’m forever grateful 💖 pic.twitter.com/nn0d8HYrFi — Sophia Di Martino (@sophiadimartino) July 1, 2021

Because of these subtle changes to her costume, Di Martino didn’t have to choose between working and being a mom! It’s the best of both worlds, and like we said above, we hope more ways to make it easier on working moms are implemented in film and television production.

There are still two episodes left of Loki to come, and many secrets about Sylvie to uncover! Sylvie’s costume is as awesome as the character, and we can’t wait to see how it all ends!