Loki: Sophia Di Martino Says She’s More Than Just “Lady Loki”!

We called her Lady Loki, leading up to the show. Not that we knew she was in, we were just speculating. Now we call her Sylvie, and Sophia Di Martino says she’s more than just Lady Loki, which is totally fair! Loki‘s been blowing our minds, and Sylvie already has some serious fans!

Sylvie first appeared in the second episode of Loki. At least, that’s when we first got to see her in person. Since then her wit, charm, and charisma have drawn many fans in. And Di Martino isn’t wrong, Sylvie is certainly more than just another Loki variant.

She’s even drawn Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki in, who was just about to confess his love for her when… y’know. Sylvie’s character easily could have just ended up feeling like Tom Hiddleston but, well, female. Instead, she’s really made the character her own, with some help from the awesome script and directing.

It was while speaking with Inverse that she spoke a little about Sylvie and her journey. Specifically, she addressed the story they were telling, and what it means to Sylvie.

“I think the story we’re telling isn’t necessarily about genderfluidity, but that Sylvie is a variant of Loki, but she’s Sylvie, a character and a person in her own right,” she told the outlet when she spoke to them, recently.

Basically, just because Sylvie is a Loki variant, don’t look at her as Lady Loki. All that Di Martino is saying is that she wants us to look at Sylvie as her own character first, and a Loki variant second. What she might not realize, is that’s she’d made it easy to do so through her performance.

If you want, you can catch up on Loki right now on Disney+! You’ll find the first four episodes there, with a new one dropping on Wednesday!