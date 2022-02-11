Loki: Show’s Star Teases a Much Darker Season 2 is Ahead

After a successful first year that provided Disney Plus subscribers five highly entertaining superhero series to sink their teeth into, the MCU’s episodic growth is in full swing. And as for Loki, there are darker days ahead for the Tom Holland lead series.

Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, I Am Groot, and likely even Secret Invasion will have aired before the year is over. However, only Loki is the only previous Marvel series that has been given a renewal for a second season.

There’s no way that Marvel fans are going to turn their noses up at more from Tom Hiddleston’s trickster, but given that the season 1 finale opened the doors to the multiverse, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are on their way, we have no idea where the show could be headed.

We do know that Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer will be back, though, and in an interview with PopCulture, the actress offered a tease of what’s ahead for Loki:

“Oh, my god. You know I can’t say anything about Loki. The Marvel police will come along and just take me away. But no, I’m excited that it’s happening, and I really love my character. I think she’s unexpected and complex. And so, I’m excited to go to some deeper, darker places with her as well.”

The MCU’s interconnection makes it hard to predict what may happen in a future show, but Loki has already shown that it is a viable addition to the canon, so we’re ready to go regardless.

