Loki: Kang Might Bring Old MCU Villains Back! Ultron Could Be On The Table!

The season finale of Loki finally introduced the person who could be the MCU‘s next big bad. Kang was finally brought into the MCU, and we can’t wait to see how he factors into the world going forward! Kang might bring old MCU villains back! Could we see Ultron return?

Jonathan Majors was in the Loki finale as He Who Remains. This isn’t Kang, not exactly. But Jonathan Majors IS Kang. It’s just that He Who Remains is a variant of Kang, and after Sylvie killed him things got… weird.

Kang might have already made a move on the MCU, and it is possible no one even realized it yet!

WeGotThisCovered are reporting that Kang might team-up with some old MCU villains! This comes from a trusted source of theirs, one they claim told them about Ben Affleck‘s return in The Flash movie before it was announced.

If Kang really is going to recruit some old MCU villains, we have to start wondering who he might pick. Since Kang has some degree of mastery over time, literally no one is off the table. That might include someone as deadly as Thanos even.

With Thanos having just been dealt with, we doubt he will be included. However, there are a ton of villains from the MCU’s crazy history he could team up with. Ultron is a frontrunner for sure, and Hela was deadly as heck.

The biggest rumours indicate he’ll team up with the MCU’s Doctor Doom, who we have yet to see make an appearance. Now that would be one hell of an introduction.

We will have to wait a while to see what Kang’s plans are. The only two places we know he’s popping up again are Loki season 2 and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania!

We’ll be looking forward to the future.