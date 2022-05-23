Letitia Wright Explains How ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Pays Homage to Chadwick Boseman

The burden of intense pressure that each entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe must bear is par for the course for the most successful franchise in history, but none of them carry with it the emotional heft of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will be released on November 6th.

Despite the fact that Chadwick Boseman‘s death delayed the release of Ryan Coogler’s sequel, it nevertheless had to follow up Marvel Studios’ first superhero blockbuster nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, which amassed over $1.3 billion at the box office and became a worldwide phenomenon from all three perspectives.

That’s not even mentioning the barrage of jeering and insults directed at Letitia Wright, who we’re all expecting to take on the role and carry the title from T’Challa in the comic books. It hasn’t been an easy time, but according to Variety, Wright said that everyone tried to pay tribute to Boseman’s legacy.

“We committed everyday to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team.”

The best method to allay concerns is with footage, and while we can’t be certain, the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer may end up being linked to Thor: Love and Thunder, meaning we’ll just have weeks until we find out what Coogler and company have planned for a second time around.