Legends Of Tomorrow: Matt Ryan On Constantine’s Departure

Legends of Tomorrow has always been the oddball of the Arrowverse, but beloved nonetheless. Each of the shows has its own style, but Legends feels like something wholly unique. In my opinion anyway. The show has always been about, more or less, the rejects of the Arrowverse. Maybe that’s what makes it so funny. Fans were stoked when Matt Ryan joined as John Constantine, reprising the role from his own series and his appearance on Arrow. Let’s talk about Constantine’s departure.

Fans really enjoyed Ryan’s portrayal of Constantine, particularly how much the actor resembled him. He did a great job bringing John Constantine to life, and he’s been pretty awesome on Legends since he joined.

Now, however, it’s time for fans to say goodbye to John Constantine. He’ll be leaving Legends, but will always remain in our hearts. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Matt Ryan discussed why now was the right time for Constantine to move on.

“The one thing I said to the showrunners and the writers is, I agreed that it was time for him to leave, and I just said, ‘Don’t let him go out all happy and good. I think that that is represented in the way that he goes out, in a way. It’s very John Constantine.” he told ComicBook.com “That, in a way, is his happy ending. It’s almost like it would be so definite and out of kilter for it to be all, ‘John walks off with Zari into the sunset and they live happily ever after.’ I’d be like, ‘There’s something wrong. Something’s going to happen.'” Ryan went on to discuss how this was really the only way to remove him from the show, saying “I think that that’s the only way we could take him out, so to speak. How can we get him back to what he is at the core of him? At the same time, on this journey, hopefully you’ve seen some other parts of John’s humanity that maybe we were at odds with, because of what we know about him. There’s another flavor there that was added, which in a way, I think that maybe if it wasn’t on Legends, I wouldn’t have got it. So there’s a great thing about that as well, I think.”

How do you feel about Constantine’s departure? Let us know down in the comments!

You can catch DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow on Sundays over at The CW!