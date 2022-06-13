Leah Remini Blasts Tom Cruise and Reminds Everyone of Cruise’s Connection to Scientology amid ‘Top Gun’ Success

Leah Remini has taken aim at Tom Cruise once again following the release of his newest film, Top Gun: Maverick, which continues to dominate the box office.

Top Gun: Maverick was released a few weeks ago and it did very well. The movie earned $100 million during opening weekend and fans loved it. However, Remini criticized the film and Cruise on Twitter because of his connection to Scientology.

Remini and Cruise were both members of the Church of Scientology, but Remini left in July 2013. Cruise is still an active member.

On Twitter, Remini shared a screenshot of former Scientologist and friend Claire Headley’s Facebook post that accused Cruise of promoting “a dangerous cult that destroyed my family.”

“So no, I will not watch the movie, nor will I ever support or approve of this scam of a man,” Headley wrote. “Trust me, Tom Cruise knows exactly who he is supporting and the abuses the organization perpetuates.”

Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage. You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology. And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you. pic.twitter.com/zQKwJWuJLj — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) June 11, 2022

Remini offered her sentiments, writing, “Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage. You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology. And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology.”

She added: “Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.”

In 2017 Remini called Cruise “diabolical” during a Reddit event, adding: “There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person.”

Following her departure, Remini told People in July 2013 that “no one is going to tell me how I need to think, no one is going to tell me who I can, and cannot, talk to.”

“I believe that people should be able to question things. I believe that people should value family, and value friendships, and hold those things sacrosanct,” she added.