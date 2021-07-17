Kingpin To Appear In MCU And Sony Universe! Welcome Back Vincent D’onofrio!?

If there’s one thing Netflix universe fans agree on, it’s that the Kingpin in Daredevil was amazing. This is in large part thanks to both the writing and Vincent D’onofrio‘s amazing performance as Wilson Fisk. Now, reportedly, the Kingpin is to appear in the MCU AND Sony universe.

Of course, let’s all take this with a grain of salt. As of right now this is a rumor and nothing more, but sometimes these things have a tendency of being right. We can only hope, anyway, since pretty much everyone would love Kingpin to return.

With rumors of Charlie Cox‘s Daredevil appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home it makes sense we might start hearing about the Kingpin. After all, Kingpin is tied to Spider-Man as much as he is to Daredevil.

That’s right, True Believers, Cox is rumored to appear in No Way Home as Matt Murdock, Peter Parker’s lawyer. Something that seems likely after it was revealed that No Way Home will have a courtroom scene at some point.

Furthermore, the Daredevil actor is rumored to be on board for She-Hulk as well, where he would appear in costume and everything! Perhaps that’s where we’ll see Kingpin? If fighting isn’t working, maybe a bit of lawyering can take him down.

Vincent D’onofrio has made it all too clear he’s ready to return whenever he’s called on. And the rumors are growing more elaborate by the day. WeGotThisCovered claim the same people who told them about Abomination’s return are the ones telling them D’onofrio is joining Marvel and Sony projects as The Kingpin.

They also claim that D’onofrio is being eyed up for cameo roles in both Hawkeye and Echo coming to Disney+ at some point in the future. If all of this is true, then Kingpin will have a huge role in the MCU going forward.

If Kingpin is to appear once again, I’m all for it!