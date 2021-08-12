Kevin Feige And Disney Might Be Arguing Over R-Rated Content! Deadpool Is Safe, Though!

It sounds like Kevin Feige and Disney might be arguing over R-rated content in the MCU. This makes sense, based on everything we know when it comes to Disney. It sounds like, behind the scenes, it was a struggle to get them to even approve of Deadpool. Luckily Deadpool is safe, and the third film will keep its R rating.

What about the rest of the MCU shows, though? Some really need that R rating. Well, need might be a bit of a stretch, but, it certainly helps and fits with the tone. Can you imagine a PG-13 Punisher? I don’t know how well that would work.

Part of the appeal of the Netflix Marvel shows was how dark and adult they were. There is certainly a case to be made that that kind of content can’t work for the MCU. After all, people loved the Netflix shows. They’re even begging for more!

If you look at the last ten years, too, you’ll see R-rated superhero films have been killing it. From Deadpool to Logan, both were incredibly successful in their own right. Deadpool especially thanks to Ryan Reynolds.

GiantFrakinRobot is reporting that Feige is having difficulties adhering to the PG-13 rating outside of Deadpool. In fact, it sounds like some ideas were even pitched to have an R rating and Disney just wasn’t having it.

This is incredibly frustrating when you consider the fact that Disney recently acquired Fox. They put a ton of more mature content on Hulu and in Canada that content is even available directly on Disney+ through Star.

So, what’s going to happen? Well, we’re not 100% sure right now. The fact that Deadpool is safe is all that really matters right now. Hopefully, some kind of arrangement can be made since we want the Netflix characters back.

Do you think Kevin Feige and Disney are arguing over R-rated content? Let us know in the comments.