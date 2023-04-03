Kevin Costner Delights Yellowstone Fans with His Reassuring Update

Fans have recently been questioning the future of Kevin Costner in the cast of Paramount Plus’ blockbuster series, Yellowstone. After news broke regarding other projects that Costner is taking on, viewers are beginning to worry about what this will mean for his role within the show.

Since the launch of Yellowstone, Costner’s character has been the focal point of the show and loyal viewers would be disheartened to see him go before it reaches its appropriate conclusion.

Despite any previous speculation, a Paramount executive has recently provided fans with some welcome news.

At a Yellowstone discussion, Keith Cox confidently declared that Paramount Network’s leading actor and executive producer are certain to remain on the show. He stated, “What I can say is our star, the face of our show and the executive producer, are very confident he’s going to continue with our show” [The Hollywood Reporter].

The crowd erupted with excitement when Cox’s response debunked the speculation that Costner would be leaving the show, whether it was through his character being written out or killed off.

The captivating Western universe continues to expand, with the highly-anticipated release date of Yellowstone 1666 set to be made public shortly and Matthew McConaughey’s riveting spin-off officially in development.

