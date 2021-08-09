Justice League V The Suicide Squad! James Gunn Is Interested!

The Suicide Squad going against the Justice League isn’t a new concept, but it’s one that can certainly be fun. We saw it in the comics a few years ago, and it is the whole concept of an upcoming video game. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will release by the makers of the Arkham games. Justice League V The Suicide Squad could make a good movie! And James Gunn is interested!

Believe it or not, Superman was almost in The Suicide Squad! James Gunn envisioned a film where Task Force X is tasked with taking down the Man Of Steel – and it sounds like it might have marked the return of Henry Cavill too! Well, maybe. Gunn isn’t exactly sure who Superman is anymore.

“I’d have to think about that. I haven’t put any thought into a Suicide Squad vs. Justice League movie, but it’s not a bad idea. “But I think I gotta figure out who the Justice League is first because I have no clue. I’m here in the middle of DC [and] people are always asking me, ‘Is Henry Cavill still Superman?’ I don’t know who Superman is, who knows!” Gunn told CNA Lifestyle when speaking with them.

What’s funny about these comments is that Cavill is one of the only ones we don’t know whether he’s returning or not. Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, and Ezra Miller are all returning soon. Ray Fisher will not be returning, probably ever. Cavill just doesn’t have a contract anymore, according to recent reports and rumblings we’ve heard emerging into the wild.

Still, James Gunn made The Suicide Squad and the movie was pretty damn good. If he thinks it’s a good idea maybe Warner Bros should listen to him and give him free rein! Justice League v The Suicide Squad could be a really awesome film!