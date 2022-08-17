Joe Jonas Shares His Use of Anti-Aging Injectables

Joe Jonas is talking about a difficult subject that many people do not like to talk about. As PEOPLE noted, Jonas recently revealed that he uses injectables. He told PEOPLE about his use of injectables, specifically Xeomin, which he is partnering with.

Jonas is working with the brand to promote their “Beauty on Your Terms” campaign. He said that many people feel uncomfortable talking about injectables, especially men. But, he wants to break down those barriers, as he explained, “I don’t think it’s necessarily something that we have to shy away from. We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth.”

People are now more open about their beauty routines and habits. This means that they are more likely to talk about them with others. Jonas thinks that the stigma against using methods such as injectables is disappearing. The singer said, “There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that.” Jonas continued to reflect on the changing times, saying, “Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in.”

Jonas is not the same person he was when he was a famous Disney star. Now he knows that he needs to take better care of himself and not spend so much time on things that are not important. He said that he is now picking and choosing which projects he wants to work on, because he doesn’t want to overwork himself.

Jonas has changed since he became a father to two daughters. He has two daughters, Willa and a newborn baby girl, with his wife, Sophie Turner. Jonas and Turner had their second child together in mid-July.

The Game of Thrones star confirmed she was pregnant with her second baby in May in an interview with ELLE UK. She was also seen cradling her baby bump while on the red carpet at the Met Gala that same month. Jonas and Turner have not given any more information about their new baby, including the baby’s name.