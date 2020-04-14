Jimmy Fallon: Gwen Stefani Cuts Blake Shelton’s Mullet During Interview

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appeared on the at-home edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. The couple were at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma and are quarantining together with family.

The interview started off with just Shelton but Stefani then appeared on camera and told Fallon, “I’m gonna be helping Blake grow out his mullet. Today we had already scheduled that it was haircut day, so I have my clippers, I got my attachments.”

As Stefani finished off Shelton’s mullet, Shelton asked his girlfriend to shave a “J” and an “F” into the side of his head in honor of Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m literally putting your initials in my head right now Jimmy, I’m not kidding,” Shelton told Fallon.

“See this is why these shows are fun, because you would never do this in real life,” Fallon replied. “You are so Tiger King right now, you have no idea!”

Watch the video and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!