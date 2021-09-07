Jim Lee Likes DC’s Stargirl So Much He Made Some Art Inspired By The Arrowverse Show!

DC’s Stargirl has been rocking its second season on The CW. I gotta say I’m glad that Courtney Whitmore is acclimating to the Arrowverse so well since I’ve been enjoying DC’s Stargirl every week. It’s been an exciting season that’s even introduced a Green Lantern. Jim Lee likes DC’s Stargirl so much he made some art inspired by the Arrowverse shows.

Jim Lee is one of DC‘s most talented artists and has created some of the most iconic DC images and covers ever made. Jim Lee is something of a legend and one of my personal favorite DC artists too.

Jim Lee, CCO of DC Comics, shared the new art on Twitter. He credits the art as being inspired by the CW series which stars Brec Bassinger, which Jim Lee seems to be enjoying greatly!

Here’s the tweet so that you can check it out for yourselves!

Was inspired to draw this illustration of Stargirl from the awesome @TheCW DC TV show starring Brec Bassinger! For fans of the show, you already know that @stargirl_cw is not just an action-packed, fun, often poignant look at the life of Courtney Whitmore… pic.twitter.com/Fb89xrE87s — Jim Lee (@JimLee) August 30, 2021

He tweeted a kind message as well, which might just bring a tear to your eye. “Was inspired to draw this illustration of Stargirl from the awesome @TheCW DC TV show starring Brec Bassinger! For fans of the show, you already know that @stargirl_cw is not just an action-packed, fun, often poignant look at the life of Courtney Whitmore and her struggles adjusting to a new life in the seemingly perfect suburbs of Blue Valley, Nebraska, but that the show really is a deep dive into the Golden Age—the earliest era of DC mythology! For her new stepdad (played to earnest perfection by Luke Wilson) is not just her new role model in life but a former superhero sidekick who comes into his own heroic identity at S.T.R.I.P.E. who once worked with the iconic Justice Society of America & also the Seven Soldiers of Victory! And now Courtney has to negotiate all the ups & downs of being the new leader of the JSA as Stargirl!” He went on to say “As a longtime fan of the JSA, it’s great seeing writer/producer Geoff Johns and James Robinson bringing their love & knowledge of these legendary characters as they have introduced the modern incarnations of Wildcat, Hourman, Dr. Mid-Nite, and Thunderbolt! The Show’s Stunt Coordinator Walter Garcia does an amazing job of bringing to life the dynamic powers of all its heroes & villains using both practical & digital effects, especially when it comes to creating the amazing, unique fighting style that is Stargirl’s!”

I think it’s nice that Jim Lee likes DC’s Stargirl. I like the idea of one of the head people at DC sitting at home and tuning in when the show airs. If he’s as passionate about DC as we are, DC Comics must be in good hands.