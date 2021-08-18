Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler Should Be Returning For An Awesome Netflix Sequel!

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have worked together before, and obviously, something clicked. It certainly clicked enough that they’ve worked together even after their outing in Just Go With It. Not content to leave it on that note they went and made an awesome Netflix film.

The two stars teamed up with Netflix to make a new film that is dominating the streaming service. Their film was so popular that a sequel is pretty much guaranteed. It would be silly of Netflix to not capitalize on how many people have seen their film. In fact, the film is reportedly in production.

We’re talking, of course, about Murder Mystery. The film came out of nowhere and surprised everyone with how surprisingly good it was. It didn’t do very well critically, but that didn’t stop a ton of people from seeing it. Its Rotten Tomatoes score means nothing in front of the literal millions who have gone and watched the film!

Netflix previously tweeted how many people have seen the film, and the numbers are astonishing.

🚨ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING NEWS ALERT🚨 30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days – the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

That’s just… insane. That is seriously a large number of people for a film such as Murder Mystery. Very little is known about the upcoming sequel, other than the fact that people are really looking forward to it.

Apparently, Jeremy Garelick is going to be directing Murder Mystery 2 with a script by James Vanderbilt. They will apparently be shooting in Paris and the Caribbean, but other than that we know pretty much nothing. We’ll keep waiting to hear more as information comes out.

Are you looking forward to Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler? Let us know in the comments!