James Bond: An Easter Egg in ‘Casino Royal’ That Fans Missed Until Now

There’s no doubt that Casino Royale, which was released in 2006, revitalized the James Bond franchise. This was Daniel Craig‘s first portrayal as the great spy, and it came with a reboot of the idea and some campy elements thrown out. It was a massive critical and box office success, grossing $615 million on a $150 million

The most recent James Bond Instagram account has included an Easter Egg from the film within his passport. Have a look:

The account points out that Bond’s birthday is also on the publication date of Ian Fleming’s Novel, Casino Royale, in 1953, which is a nice connection to the long history of the tale. Comments, however, are more perplexed by Bond’s birthplace: Berlin.

According to the franchise, Bond is a Scot orphaned in childhood, and Skyfall takes us to his remote Scottish home. His place of birth, on the other hand, was in Germany (which was West Germany at the time).

The statement reads, “Andrew Bond was an accounts manager at a British defense firm’s Berlin office, with his mother Monique coming from Switzerland.” It appears that the Bond family originally resided in Europe, with them residing in Berlin and his initial education taking place there.

There’s also this extra plot thread that the movies never addressed. If Bond’s father worked for a defense firm in West Germany, it seems obvious that he would have been involved in espionage related to the Cold War. This might have made for an interesting connection to his long-forgotten past, especially with Skyfall delving into his childhood home.

With Craig’s Bond saga now concluded, the stage is set for a new 007, so perhaps we’ll see an updated backstory in which Bonds father’s exploits in 1980’s Berlin will have an impact. Here’s hoping we’ll find out who gets the next “license to kill.”