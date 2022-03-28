Jaden Smith Reacts to Father Will Smith’s Actions at 2022 Oscars

Following the already infamous altercation between father Will Smith and Oscars presenter Chris Rock, Jaden Smith has broken his silence on social media.

Prior to the Best Documentary award, one of the most stunning Oscars moments in history occurred without warning, with Chris Rock going on a comedic rant that ended with Will Smith getting out of his chair and smacking him, after which he said from his seat “keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!”

Rock’s joke poked fun at Pinkett Smith and her alopecia diagnosis, which triggered Smith’s outburst. Their son Jaden Smith has been quick to tweet about the series of events, and did it in true Jaden Smith fashion: with every word capitalized.

“And That’s How We Do It”, he said to his 8 million Twitter followers. With the eyes of the world firmly on the Smith family, it’s an interesting first statement from Will Smith’s youngest son.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

He also tweeted a picture with the caption “My Dads Speech Made Me Cry”, before promptly deleting it.

However, the effects of the slap will follow, and while they will undoubtedly brighten up an awards show that has seen viewership drop in recent years, the moment unquestionably changed the mood. Even if there’s still debate over whether Will Smith broke the Academy’s moral code, the Smith family will rally behind his Best Actor win.

Chris Rock has reportedly refused to press charges against Will Smith, while the memes continue to flow in from not only the slap, but the entire ceremony.