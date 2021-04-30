Jack Black As Green Lantern!? Could The Actor Possibly Be Joining The DC Universe!? He was ORIGINALLY supposed to be in The Green Lantern Film!?

So, we know there is a Green Lantern series coming to HBO Max… and that’s pretty much all we know. DC has been incredibly secretive with this project so far. Is that because The Green Lantern movie we got years ago sucked? Or do they just really not have anything to share yet? Well, the series has only just started production so there is still a lot of time to get information. Cameos and such are probably still being worked in. Jack Black should make an appearance. He’s having something of a surge in popularity and also KIND OF has a history with The Green Lantern! I know it sounds kind of nuts, but hear me out! Jack Black as Green Lantern! What a world!

In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night

Did you know that Jack Black was supposed to be in the film, way back in the day, before Ryan Reynolds got the role. It sounds crazy, but it’s true. He wasn’t going to be Hal Jordan or any of the other characters we know and love. No, instead Jack Black would have been an original character made only for the film. Jud Plato was to be his character, and he’s been described as having the same sense of humor as Jack Black. The script was, apparently, terrible. It sounds, honestly, like it had nothing to do with The Green Lantern mythos or even superheroes in general. It’s entirely possible that this film would have been worse than what we actually got. I don’t know about you guys but that’s just not a world I want to live in.

Still, that is a solid connection. Maybe they could bring the character into The Green Lantern HBO Max series! Just as a cool nod to what almost was. Even if many people wouldn’t get it, YOU would. Y’know, since you read this article.

Are you excited for The Green Lantern HBO Max series? Do you WANT to see Jack Black as Green Lantern? Let us know in the comments!