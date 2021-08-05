It feels like it’s an ongoing battle to get more diversity in the MCU, which is kind of sad when you think about it. Inclusion is important, but Marvel might be more interested in appeasing the Chinese market. Feige reportedly is all for adding diversity, but Marvel might not be playing ball. Is Marvel fighting diversity in their films and shows?

It certainly seems that way when you look at the history of the MCU. Keep in mind the films didn’t have a single LGBTQ+ character until Avengers: Endgame. That fact was hyped up, too and it ended up not amounting to much. One lone character in one scene, and after that we never saw them again.

Fans felt tricked, since they thought with how it was announced the LGBTQ+ character would end up mattering to the movie. Instead it felt like it was shoehorned in and for no reason, too.

The big LGBTQ+ news came from Loki, when it was confirmed that the God of Mischief was bisexual. This was a pretty big step forward. Still, in the show it was mentioned only once but maybe that’s okay in this case. Loki is a pretty huge character, and his sexuality had no bearing on the story.

The Eternals will be introducing Phastos, who will be gay. This is awesome, too. I just hope it ends up feeling like he’s a fully fleshed out character as opposed to a walking, gay stereotype.

WeGotThisCovered is reporting that one of their sources is telling them Feige is fighting with Marvel on all of this. Like I mentioned above, the most prevalent theory is they don’t want to offend the Chinese market. That’s why the LGBTQ+ scenes have been kept small, something easy to cut out for international markets.

Is Marvel fighting diversity in the MCU? We hope not, but if they are then I hope it’s a battle that Kevin Feige can win.