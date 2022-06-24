In the Extended ‘Love and Thunder’ Sequence, See Thor and Star-Lord Come Together

The world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder just ended, and along with the stars walking the red carpet and sharing their opinions on the film, attendees were given a longer look at a scene from the film.

In the clip shown, Thor is seen in the film’s first trailer battling alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, and we pick up on him again where he is seen in that scene.

The people of Thor’s planet approach him to thank him for his assistance and reveal more about their current situation.

Thor agrees to assist them, but he requests that they tell their men a story about Thor and his ragtag misfit crew of renegades who helped turn the tide of battle and write their names in history.

Continuing, Star-lord says “here it comes” as Thor finishes his speech dramatically, indicating that despite the odds being against them “This Ends Now!”

We then see the scene from the trailer in which Thor takes off his cloak to reveal his Ravenger outfit underneath. Everything Always, the film’s creator, published a YouTube video that combines these three videos together.

Things are getting ready to explode as Thor 4 readies to premiere in a few weeks. Today’s worldwide premiere was followed by additional events around the globe next week.

This may only be a peek at what is next, but audiences will get their chance to see all of Thor: Love and Thunder when it debuts in movie theaters on July 8.