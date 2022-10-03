‘House Of The Dragon’: Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Casting Rumor

Elizabeth Olsen was equally as shocked to hear that she had been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2, according to reports. Stories began emerging sometime in the previous few weeks claiming with varying levels of certainty that Olsen would be in Westeros when Season 2 kicks off. On Thursday, she told Entertainment Tonight that isn’t the case — although she does not rule out a role on the Game of Thrones prequel.

“I don’t know how things – rumors like that – get started, and then people think they’re legitimate,” Olsen marveled. She stated that she had been informed by a source that the story was labeled not just a rumor, but also an indisputable fact. Olsen said she was pleased to hear that her series had inspired fans to imagine her as part of “dream-casting” the series, but there were no actual talks underway for her to appear on the show. Once and for all, Olsen made it clear that she would be thrilled to join the cast if presented with the chance.

“I mean, sure, yeah. [I’d like to do] anything that’s worth telling – that [has] a good story, that’s innovative, that [has] great characters. Yeah, sure. It’s television and movies!”

At this stage, it’s difficult to trace the rumors that Olsen would be a part of House of the Dragon Season 2 back to their point of origin, though they most likely began with some fan optimism. It’s easy to see an A-lister like Olsen being cast in Westeros now that the franchise has resurfaced and perhaps soared past its previous heights. In fact, Olsen isn’t the only one who has been dreamed for House of the Dragon Season 2.

Fans are speculating that Henry Cavill may appear in the fantasy series, along with rumors that he will play a part. These also don’t appear to be true, and they’re almost certainly based on fan dream-casting once again. Cavill plays Geralt in The Witcher, so it’s clear he has a passion for epic fantasy tales.

Some fans have crazy ideas for House of the Dragon‘s second season, like Muppets characters. The most famous cast member in the United States is probably Matt Smith, who used to play Doctor Who. He plays Prince Daemon Targaryen on House of the Dragon and viewers love him because he’s an anti-hero.

