Harrison Ford Makes Arrives in the First Trailer for Yellowstone’s 1923

The Yellowstone franchise is expanding later this year, with the addition of Indiana Jones to its ranks. Harrison Ford stars in 1923, a new Yellowstone prequel series, alongside Helen Mirren. The screen icons play a pair of Duttons who oversaw the Yellowstone Ranch in the 1920s and the series follows the events of 1883. While the debut of the new series is still a month or so away, Paramount showed fans a sneak peek during Sunday night’s premiere of Yellowstone Season 5.

The Paramount Network aired the first trailer for 1923, which debuts on December 18th

Who Stars in 1923?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923. Jacob Dutton, played by Ford, is the brother of Tim McGraw’s James Dutton–the protagonist of 1883. Mirren acts as Cara Dutton, both Jacob’s wife and head female figure in their family.

The following have been added to the cast: James Badge Dale, Timothy Dalton, Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, Michell Randolph, Marley Shelton. Brian Geraghty , Aminah Nievesl Sebastian Roche and Julia Schlaepfer.

